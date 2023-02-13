Eminem's Stunt Double Ryan Shepard Dead at 40

The man who starred as Eminem's stunt double in the early 2000s has died at the age of 40. TMZ reports that Ryan Shepherd died after suffering injuries in a car accident. He was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street at the end pf January. The vehicle was an oncoming pickup truck. He was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately couldn't be saved. He leaves behind his two children, a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old. His brother Kyle confirmed the news to TMZ.

Shepherd had more responsibilities as Eminem's stunt double. He also starred as his photo double and stand-in. He appeared as Eminem at the MTV Movie Awards as Eminem's superhero character, Rap Boy.

He joined the "Lose Yourself" rapper on tour in 2002 for Eminem's Anger Management Tour, as well as on Eminem's Japan and Europe tour the next year. Shepherd also appeared in D12's "Purple Hills" music video.

Shepherd was also smart. He worked at Disney as a ride mechanical engineer. According to Premier Rides, mechanical engineers must have knowledge of the following: steel construction, welding, fasteners, machining, bearings, wheels, and conveyance systems is required. Knowledge of control systems, power distribution, electrical systems, motors and motor control systems, pneumatics, hydraulics, and human factors. Shepherd later worked at Elon Musk's SpaceX as a test automation engineer.

