Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Are in the Studio Together, Much to Fans' Delight
Three icons in the rap industry are back in the studio together. Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg appear to be working on new music together, as they recently posted a photo on Twitter of them in the studio. Naturally, the possibility of a collaboration between the three rap legends has fans stoked.
Eminem was the one who surprised fans by posting a photo of the trio in the studio. He captioned the photo by writing, "just a few bros.. hangin out." Of course, the three rappers have a long history together. As TMZ noted, not only were they all a part of the legendary Up In Smoke Tour, but they recently performed together during the Super Bowl halftime show. They also all teamed up for Dr. Dre's 1999 album 2001, a sequel to The Chronic, per HipHopDx.
just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022
While Eminem didn't post any other details about their meetup, the photo alone was enough to get fans talking. Read on to see what they have to say.
Chronic 3 in the works!!! https://t.co/rkFIuY9Q34 pic.twitter.com/IGOqHgewIY— Kenya Bariss' Lovechild (@incognegrotop) August 16, 2022
Fans are already imagining what Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg were working on. Could it be another Chronic album?
oh yes 🔥🐐 https://t.co/oP2DxAdf2v— shady made me (@TheDeminemShow) August 15, 2022
The fact that the three rappers met up was enough to get fans excited. As this fan noted, they're the GOATs of the genre.
Legends https://t.co/AM3pJqNIDD— Arkeyu (@ManW1th0utF34r) August 15, 2022
Fans are going wild simply seeing Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg in the studio. It's a legendary link-up.
still the same O.G https://t.co/irT6TrIRdX pic.twitter.com/HL2c1XmHeP— clayclayclay (@maclayy0) August 15, 2022
The three rappers have been collaborators for years at this point. This fan even shared a throwback of the trio in their earlier days on the scene.
RAP TRINITY OF EXCELLENCE... https://t.co/bN9HiP47C6— favors2me (@ffavors) August 16, 2022
Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg's contributions to the rap genre can't be overstated. As this fan wrote, they're the "rap trinity."
Uh oh. Imminent diss track incoming or new project. Time will tell. https://t.co/Ux3GgDgubS— SRT | l33tshinobi 🇺🇦 🇺🇲 (@kybl33tshinobi) August 15, 2022
Fans can't wait to see what Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre have been working on. Whatever it is, it will undoubtedly have fans over the moon.
Can we take a moment to appreciate this moment where these legends are still alive and healthy, making our days with their contents? Thank you ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/P2BD8ct8JS— Amir🀄 (@amirerbs) August 15, 2022
In short, the snap put a smile on fans' faces. They're simply grateful that the "legends" are still producing music.