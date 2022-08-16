Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Are in the Studio Together, Much to Fans' Delight

Three icons in the rap industry are back in the studio together. Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg appear to be working on new music together, as they recently posted a photo on Twitter of them in the studio. Naturally, the possibility of a collaboration between the three rap legends has fans stoked.

Eminem was the one who surprised fans by posting a photo of the trio in the studio. He captioned the photo by writing, "just a few bros.. hangin out." Of course, the three rappers have a long history together. As TMZ noted, not only were they all a part of the legendary Up In Smoke Tour, but they recently performed together during the Super Bowl halftime show. They also all teamed up for Dr. Dre's 1999 album 2001, a sequel to The Chronic, per HipHopDx.

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

While Eminem didn't post any other details about their meetup, the photo alone was enough to get fans talking. Read on to see what they have to say.