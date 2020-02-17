Elton John Shares Photo Being Helped Onstage Amid Pneumonia Diagnosis

Elton John shared a tender photo of himself being helped by a member of his team as he announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia, which prompted him to leave the stage early during his Auckland, New Zealand, performance on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Feb 16, 2020 at 1:30am PST

Sharing a photo of himself being assisted by a tour employee to Instagram, the musical icon tried to explain his tearful exit from the stage after playing 14 of his planned 25-song set list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he wrote. “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

John had nothing but support from his famous friends and followers, including Grammy Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves, who left a simple purple heart, and Neil Patrick Harris, who wrote, “Feel better, Captain Fantastic!”

Another fan made sure to reassure the artist that his performance was far from a disappointment, writing, “noooo elton don’t be sorry!! rest up and take care of yourself. you were incredible tonight regardless and everybody loves you!”

“Nothing absolutely NOTHING but love for you! Your the ultimate performer,” another added. “For you to have played half a set was incredible. If that is to be my last time then I will have a happy heart. Your reaction to ending early showed exactly what a first class performer you are because it broke your heart and we all felt it. Nothing but love and wishes for a speedy recovery.”

John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is planned as his final international tour, as the 72-year-old singer previously expressed being on the road so much was starting to take it’s toll. Ticket info is still available on John’s official website.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images