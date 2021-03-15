Eddie Van Halen's Son Speaks out on Grammys Tribute, and He's Not Happy

✖

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolf has spoken out on his father's Grammys tribute, and he is not happy. Taking to Instagram, Wolf shared a screenshot of his father's legendary guitar from the telecast on Sunday night, and explained that he had initially been asked by the Recording Academy to play the classic Van Halen song "Eruption" for the Grammy's "In Memoriam" segment, but declined the offer. "I don’t think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself," he said.

However, Wolf then went on to explain, "It was my understanding that there would be an ‘In Memoriam’ section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed. I didn’t realize that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost." The former Van Halen bass player added that "what hurt the most was that he wasn’t even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show." Wolf continued, "I know rock isn’t the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it’s impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen)

Wolf then clarified that he is "not looking to start some kind of hate parade here, I just wanted to explain my side," then quipping, "I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say 'Ehh who gives a s—?' He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn’t matter." Finally, Wolf said, "I’d love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward. Thank you."

Van Halen passed away in October, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Wolf took to social media to shared the tragic news in a heartbreaking statement. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote.

Wolf went on to write, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss." He concluded his statement, "I love you so much, Pop."