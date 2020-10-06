Eddie Van Halen: Rock World Mourns in Wake of Iconic Van Halen Guitarist's Death
Following the sad news of Eddie Van Halen's death, the rock world is mourning the late, iconic Van Halen guitarist. The rocker had been fighting cancer, and on Tuesday it was reported that he had died, as the age of 56. His son Wolf later issued a statement, confirming the news.
"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf concluded his statement by writing, "I love you so much, Pop." Scroll down to read some heartfelt tributes to Van Halen that have been posted on social media by his peers.
I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ— Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020
Edward Van Halen was the single reason I ever wanted to play guitar to begin with. He’s the worlds greatest guitar hero, inspiring generations of players to pick up the instrument we love so dearly.— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) October 6, 2020
Thank you so much for the music and inspiration.
We love you forever Eddie. pic.twitter.com/6KzzEpBLBW
Rest In Peace, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen . Icon, innovator, virtuoso. There will never be another like you. pic.twitter.com/83jFN3AvUc— Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) October 6, 2020
Can’t believe Eddie Van Halen is gone. He was born to be great! There’s a huge band somewhere in Heaven and I think I know who’s playing lead.— Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) October 6, 2020
Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. He was a guitar legend !! Thank you for all the great music EVH. pic.twitter.com/eBWojZdoQL— Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) October 6, 2020
I’m really sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. A brilliant guitarist.— Steve Hackett (@HackettOfficial) October 6, 2020
While never a gigantic influence on HammerFall music, we still loved a lot of the stuff Van Halen did. The world lost one of the best and most unique guitar players of all time today. Thanks for everything, EVH! pic.twitter.com/QTDSjuk2Cg— HammerFall (@HammerFall) October 6, 2020
RIP Eddie Van Halen.— Tucker Thomasson (@TuckOfIron) October 6, 2020
The debt which us and countless others have to you is immeasurable.#RIPEddieVanHalen pic.twitter.com/Bs3bb2XV7W
Very sad to hear about the passing of the legendary @eddievanhalen. You will be missed. #RIPEddieVanHalen
📸: @markweissguy #EddieVanHalen @VanHalen pic.twitter.com/x4J6nfxOqY— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) October 6, 2020
RIP Eddie Van Halen, dead today from cancer at 65. He was hilarious, mercurial, brilliant, and had the most beautiful relaxed expression as his fingers flew over the fretboard. He rarely guested for others, so I am priviledged that he played on my album ‘Astronauts and Heretics.’— Thomas Dolby (@ThomasDolby) October 6, 2020
Just heard the news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing ..... this hit me hard. pic.twitter.com/RMuyq7arjK— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 6, 2020
EDDIE VAN HALEN 👊🏻💔— BEACH SLANG. (@beachslang) October 6, 2020
Thank you for every beautiful, loud, debaucherous, necessary thing you made. Rest real easy, you brilliant, brilliant human.#eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/miNPMsWCIq
Rest In Peace to a Eddie Van Halen, Rock God. Favorite riff: Eruption. What’s yours? pic.twitter.com/uP1k196Vw8— Papa Roach (@paparoach) October 6, 2020
Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TI4ipeIXbR— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 6, 2020
