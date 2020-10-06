Eddie Van Halen: Rock World Mourns in Wake of Iconic Van Halen Guitarist's Death

Following the sad news of Eddie Van Halen's death, the rock world is mourning the late, iconic Van Halen guitarist. The rocker had been fighting cancer, and on Tuesday it was reported that he had died, as the age of 56. His son Wolf later issued a statement, confirming the news.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolf concluded his statement by writing, "I love you so much, Pop." Scroll down to read some heartfelt tributes to Van Halen that have been posted on social media by his peers.