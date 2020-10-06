Valerie Bertinelli Shared Emotional Quote Just Before Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen's Death

✖

Fans are heartbroken over the devastating news about the death of Eddie Van Halen. After a decade-long battle with throat cancer, Van Halen passed away Tuesday morning. Just days before his passing, his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli took to Twitter to share a quote that could have been in relation to death since it's been reported that he went downhill fast within the last 72 hours after doctors discovered his cancer had traveled to his brain.

"Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold," Bertinelli posted to Twitter. Several have commented on the post sending their condolences following the news. "My sincere condolences, Valerie. I know Eddie will always hold a special place in your heart. I hope the love you receive will help the healing & grieving process. Peace to you all," one person wrote. Someone else posted, "So sorry to hear about Eddie's passing. He was incredibly talented, handsome and a rock legend. Not to mention an amazing dad. Thinking of you, Wolfgang and the family."

Van Halen passed away at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California and it was reported that his wife Janie, son Wolfgang and brother Alex were by his side. His son took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking post, admitting that he may never get over this loss. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off the stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

The rocker legend has been in-and-out of hospitals for the last 10 years dealing with treatment, even traveling back-and-forth from the United States to Germany, keeping it quiet from the public. Although Van Halen was a heavy smoker, he believes he got the cancer from a metal guitar pick he used over 20 years ago. He use to cradle the metal pick in his mouth and believes that's how he got it. Shortly after his diagnosis, doctors were forced to remove 1/3 of his tongue. Throughout the years, medical professionals would occasionally have to scrape cancer cells from his throat that had migrated there.