Dua Lipa Rocks Iron Maiden Top While Giving a Wink to Fans

Singer Dua Lipa has built an incredible fanbase on Instagram, where she constantly shares intimate photos and behind-the-scenes snapshots from her career. In one of her more recent pictures, the 25-year-old singer winked to her audience while donning an Iron Maiden shirt. On Saturday though, Lipa was celebrating another career achievement thanks to the success of her album Future Nostalgia.

Lipa's Iron Maiden shirt photos showed her having fun outside a house, with a pool in the background. "Snap crackle pop," she wrote in the caption on Wednesday. Lipa also wore a vibrant pair of pants in the photo. They were designed by Kat Rose, a 25-year-old designer based in Portsmouth, England, reports Vogue. Lipa's stylist Lorenzo Posocco requested a pair of custom jeans that use fabric paint and markers to stand out. Rose told Vogue she started designing when she was 16 and began creating custom works in 2020.

"I like things that are cheeky, and I like to be as cheeky as possible," Rose explained. "I just get all my paints and pens and I go to town." It is all part of a recent trend to feature hand-painted clothes on pop stars. Harry Styles recently wore hand-painted pants by Emily Bode for his Vogue cover shoot.

Since Wednesday, Lipa has shared several other Instagram posts. On Thursday, she celebrated her sister Rina Lipa, 19, who walked the catwalk during a recent fashion show. Rina made her runway debut for the Italian brand GCDS. On Friday, Lipa shared her own fashion photo, highlighting the Puma outfits she wore for a refinery29 shoot.

The "Don't Start Now" singer is hoping to keep her success from 2020 rolling into 2021. On Saturday, she celebrated Future Nostalgia reaching platinum status in her native U.K. and her new single "We're Good" reaching the top of the U.K. airplay charts. Lipa released "We're Good" earlier this month, along with a witty music video chronicling the plight of lobsters on the Titanic. The track is featured on the Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition reissue, which includes more new tracks as well as singles released since Future Nostalgia became a worldwide smash early last year. "Prisoner," a duet Lipa recorded with Miley Cyrus for Plastic Hearts, is also included on the Moonlight Edition.

Lipa also released the Club Future Nostalgia remix album last year, and featured Gwen Stefani on a new mix of "Physical." During a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Lipa said she could not believe one of her idols wanted to work with her. "Honestly, I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it," Lipa said. "I sat by my phone and I was literally holding my face pretty much. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is crazy. This is crazy.' I was just pacing around the room. Yeah, like, 'I've got it!'"