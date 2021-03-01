Dua Lipa Is All Smiles as She Celebrates 'Future Nostalgia' Continuing to Dominate the Charts

✖

Dua Lipa had more reasons to celebrate Monday, as Future Nostalgia logged another week at the top of the global Spotify album chart. The 25-year-old British pop star shared new photos from outside her home in Los Angeles with a big smile to mark the milestone. Future Nostalgia has been out for almost a year already, but the album just got another boost thanks to a deluxe reissue with the new single "We're Good."

"Future Nostalgia another week at the Top," Lipa wrote Monday. She also tagged Spotify, which announced earlier Monday that Future Nostalgia was at the top of the Global Albums chart for the week from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25. The rest of the Top 10 included Ariana Grande's Positions; The Weeknd's After Hours; El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny; Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon by Pop Smoke, The Kid LAROI's F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE); Fine Line by Harry Styles; Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album; Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die; and Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone. Surprisingly, Lipa did not have any songs on the top Global Songs chart, which featured Olivio Rodrigo's "drivers license" at the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Last month, Lipa released Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition on Spotify. The reissue adds "We're Good," the remix of "Levitating" featuring Da Baby, and her duet with Miley Cyrus, "Prisoner," to the main album. The big hits on the original Future Nostalgia release are "Don't Start Now," "Physical," and "Break My Heart." The album was nominated for the Grammy Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while "Don't Stop Now" is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

At one point in 2020, Lipa considered postponing the release of Future Nostalgia because of the coronavirus pandemic, following in the footsteps of many of her colleagues. But the album leaked, forcing her to release it in the middle of a global health crisis during which she could not tour. It turned out to be for the best though, as the instantly danceable album was a perfect escape for millions. "I was terrified," she said of the album's early release in a Rolling Stone interview. "But at the same time, I was like, 'For some people, this is a form of escapism?'"

Lipa co-wrote every song on the album, which runs a quick 35 minutes in total. "There were songs that I wrote because I wanted to feel a certain type of way, or there were songs that I put certain lyrics or certain feelings in that I was like, 'I want to be able to listen to this song and feel that way, that necessarily I wasn't always feeling," Lipa recently said in an Apple Music interview. "Or when I was creating this record, I wanted it to set it as a form of escapism. And I don't know, it felt like during this time it did serve as a form of escapism for me. And I was so happy with the response that the record got and that, people were like, 'This got me through lockdown and I did so many workouts at home."