Dua Lipa Cancels Concert Last Minute Due to Safety Concerns

Dua Lipa faced some troubles while in Indonesia. Via E! News, the singer shared on her Instagram Story on Nov. 8 that her show in Jakarta would be canceled on Nov. 9, citing fears of the stage being too dangerous for performing. “I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform,” she wrote, “but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging.”

“It truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all,” Lipa continued, “especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta. I love you all and truly can’t wait to be back together in the same room with you, singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible.” It’s unknown if the Jakarta date will be rescheduled in the near future, as the Grammy winner assured fans would receive refunds for their tickets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour, which kicked off this month in Singapore. The tour comes after Lipa released her third studio album of the same name in May, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. She’s supposed to be on tour through at least October 2025, with breaks between legs. The “Levitating” singer will be taking the tour internationally first before coming to North America in September, ending the tour in Seattle the following month.

Assuming there aren’t any issues, Dua Lipa is set to continue the tour on Nov. 13 in Manila, Philippines. Some fans took to the comments of her latest Instagram post to share their support for her after the Jakarta cancellation. dualipaindonesia wrote, “Thank you for your effort and patience. Sorry that you couldn’t make it to Jakarta. See you on the next chance, Indonesia always LOVES you, Dua!” alongside the loudly crying face emoji and red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, user and actor giorgino_abraham said, “Mad sad for the Jakarta show that got cancelled. but still all love.” Of course, not everyone may be happy, even despite the circumstances. All that matters is that Lipa’s safety, as well as her band, dancers, singers, crew, and the fans. One can only hope that she’s able to go back to Jakarta in the future, but the wait will surely be worth it.