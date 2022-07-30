Dua Lipa Speaks out Over Alarming Incident at Canadian Concert

Dua Lipa experienced a frightening incident in the middle of a recent concert. Fireworks were unexpectedly set off inside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena during Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour on July 27, causing a scare among the crowd.

"Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the 26-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram Story. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."

Fireworks were reportedly smuggled & lit up during the closing of @DuaLipa’s #FutureNostalgiaTour show in Toronto last night.



— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2022

"There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred," she added. "Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. "

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the company that runs the arena, released a statement to CityNews about the matter."Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience.

"As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention," MLSE said. "As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE's top priority, and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act."

Police received a call around 11:40 pm regarding the incident and are investigating it, the outlet reported. The three people who suffered minor injuries did not require ambulance transport, police said. According to CityNews, the fireworks caused no damage to the property.

A number of Twitter users shared videos of the incident at the concert."Anyone know if these fireworks at the Toronto Dua Lipa concert were planned?? I got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. Hope no one got hurt," wrote one attendee. Another tweeted, "I was at the concert, and the fireworks were shot in the middle of so many people ... I hope whoever did this gets arrested."