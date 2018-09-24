Drake Returning to Tour Following Health Scare

Drake is reportedly ready to resume his tour after he canceled several dates due to a serious health scare.

Sources told TMZ that Drake plans on performing Monday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with rap trio Migos. He arrived in New Orleans early Monday morning and will perform as scheduled.

On Friday and Saturday, the “In My Feelings” rapper had to cancel two shows at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. According to TMZ‘s sources, Drake came down with a high fever, cold sweats and the shakes. Doctors and a nurse treated him inside his Miami hotel, where he received medication and IVs.

On Sunday, Drake took to his Instagram Story to confirm he came down with a serious illness, but did not explain what the illness was.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us,” Drake wrote.

Drake went on to thank the nurse and two doctors who “helped me with round the clock care” and promised to return to Miami.

“Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue,” Drake concluded. “On we go!”

According to the Miami Herald, both Miami shows have been rescheduled. Tickets for the Sept. 21 show will be honored on Nov. 13 and tickets for the Sept. 22 show will be honored on Nov. 14.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ dates in Miami on September 21st & 22nd will be postponed until November 13th & 14th. pic.twitter.com/bpdOaqmOXN — AA Arena (@AAarena) September 21, 2018

The tour has been faced with problems in the past. It was originally scheduled to start on July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah, but the early dates were rescheduled. Their first performance was not until Aug. 10 in Kansas City, Missouri. Drake and Migos are scheduled to continue their tour through Nov. 16 and 17, ending with shows in Atlanta.

Drake’s new album Scorpion includes the hits “In My Feelings,” “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” “I’m Upset,” “Don’t Matter To Me” and “Nonstop.” According to Billboard, “In My Feelings” has topped the Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks. Scorpion‘s singles have also spent a record-breaking 29 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.

