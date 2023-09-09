Drake Poses With Massive Amount of Bras Fans Have Thrown at Him on Tour

Rapper Drake posted a picture on Instagram where he showed off all the bras that made their way from the audience to the stage during his current tour, It's All a Blur, all neatly lined up in rows. That's right, nothing too exciting to see here. According to a visual estimate, one could determine that there are around 378 bras ( arranged in 14 rows of approximately 27 bras each) in total. Three hundred and seventy-eight bras at the least. In addition to the photo, he captioned it with some unreleased bars from his upcoming album For All the Dogs: "Remember when we both forgot who the f— I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one."

The collection is an impressive one, but it can't be said Drake didn't ask for it. When he performed in Montreal in July, he told the crowd, "I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed." Then, he quickly drew a line in the sand: "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s—. If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight." Fans have faithfully fulfilled his wish at each concert on the tour since he initially urged them to take action at each show.

On his Instagram story, Drake also shared a lengthy video showing his team sorting through a huge bin full of undergarments in a time-lapse video. Several of Drake's most popular followers commented on the post in a number of encouraging ways. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant wrote, "Tity boy," while Anderson .Paak remarked, "It's the black boy joy for me." As a joke, Mike Will Made It jokingly referred to the rapper's actual first name by writing, "Aubrey's Secrets?," and fellow rapper Jeleel said, "bruh got a library full of bras."

Drake has gone above and beyond to show his devoted fans how much he appreciates them by gifting one $50,000 after discovering they spent their furniture money to get tickets to Drake's concert in Las Vegas that weekend. "My manager is my DJ, right. Is he over there? He's right there? You know what? My man, your furniture money, imma give you 50 bands tonight cause' I love you," Drake said after spotting the fan's sign. "Make sure he gets his money tonight." As a part of his concert, Drake gifted two female fans luxury bags – one of them a Birkin and the other a Chanel – at different shows in Los Angeles. In October, Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, co-headed by 21Savage, will conclude with a concert in Columbus, Ohio.