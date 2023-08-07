Drake Gets Destroyed by Fans After Canceling Concert Over Logistics

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are taking some harsh criticism online for canceling the same concert twice – with a somewhat dubious explanation. The duo were scheduled to perform at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday night, but they canceled it a few days in advance. Their officiall announcement to fans said the show was "logistically impossible."

"Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th," read a statement by Drake's team published by local paper Commercial Appeal. "Unfortunately, the show is canceled." Fans were refunded for their tickets, which was how some found out about the cancellation in the first place.

"Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event," read a message sent to ticket-holders last week. "No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."

The Memphis show was first announced in April and was to be the first of the It's All a Blur tour. The original date was June 29, but it was moved back to Aug. 6 when the schedule was finalized. Now, it looks like Tennessee-based fans will have to make their way to Nashville in October if they want to catch this show. However, judging by the comments on social media, many will be skipping it altogether. Here's a look at how fans responded to this cancellation.