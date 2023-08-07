Drake Gets Destroyed by Fans After Canceling Concert Over Logistics
Fans were not pleased by Drake's last-minute cancellation this weekend - especially after he got an honorary key to the city earlier this year.
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are taking some harsh criticism online for canceling the same concert twice – with a somewhat dubious explanation. The duo were scheduled to perform at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday night, but they canceled it a few days in advance. Their officiall announcement to fans said the show was "logistically impossible."
"Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th," read a statement by Drake's team published by local paper Commercial Appeal. "Unfortunately, the show is canceled." Fans were refunded for their tickets, which was how some found out about the cancellation in the first place.
"Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event," read a message sent to ticket-holders last week. "No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."
The Memphis show was first announced in April and was to be the first of the It's All a Blur tour. The original date was June 29, but it was moved back to Aug. 6 when the schedule was finalized. Now, it looks like Tennessee-based fans will have to make their way to Nashville in October if they want to catch this show. However, judging by the comments on social media, many will be skipping it altogether. Here's a look at how fans responded to this cancellation.
Key to the City
Drake disrespected Memphis too many times someone take his key to the city AWAY— abbie (@abbierossse) July 31, 2023
Drake need to gone return that key to Memphis. 🤦🏽♂️— Kyre (@_realKB1) July 31, 2023
Drake was given an honorary "key to the city" of Memphis just this year, so many fans find it all the more insulting that he has skipped the city on his tour.
Reasons
Just found out Drake’s Memphis concert was cancelled because it’s literally impossible to fit the Virgil Abloh statue in the FedExForum😭 https://t.co/CgmSngSI1r pic.twitter.com/gvsB8zXdv2— Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) July 31, 2023
Fans joked about the reasons Drake's show would be "logistically impossible" in the massive stadium, including elaborate set pieces and theatrical flairs.
Doubts
Yeah that excuse makes no sense. You check the tour schedule and he’s going to much more inferior buildings than FedExForum. If Smoothie King Center is sufficient so is FedExForum. I don’t know what the true reason is but that ain’t it!— Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA) July 31, 2023
Some fans doubted the explanations given to them for Drake's cancellation, as they could not see why the venue couldn't accommodate his show.
Working for the Weekend
drake canceled his memphis concert. literally the only thing i’ve been looking forward to. i’m done 💀 pic.twitter.com/ezfHWr7I2r— carina 🌸✨⭐️ (@crr8na) July 31, 2023
DRAKE WHY DID YOU CANCEL YOUR MEMPHIS SHOW 😤 after I finally found a babysitter damn pic.twitter.com/p4smiLFib4— karen (@kcrespo_) July 31, 2023
Fans who have been looking forward to Drake's show as a break from work and chores were all the more disappointed to have the rug pulled out from under them.
New Plan
Memphis cancelled Drake’s show. 😡 Aight on to the next city.— InA90sKindaWorld, LPC 🤸🏾♂️🛼 (@theASHCAKEshow) August 1, 2023
On the other hand, some determined fans vowed to find tickets to the next-closest tour stop and see Drake there.
Contrast
I am supposed to be in Memphis Tennessee watching Drake preform. But since he canceled I’m eating cereal on the couch watching SpongeBob. Thanks Drake 😪— Burner accout for Aubrey Graham (@Drak3sburner) August 7, 2023
Fans joked about the stark contrast between a night at a Drake concert and the night they ended up having on Sunday.
Drake Memes
“Drake you gone cancel the Memphis show or Nashville?”
Drake: pic.twitter.com/jju5E8OlPC— Big Dawg🐶👑 (@KingCord901) July 31, 2023
Drake never loved us in Memphis pic.twitter.com/c4ltrAbcne— Yayeezy (@heriana_grande) July 31, 2023
Finally, Drake has inspired plenty of memes and viral quotes in his time, and they all came to bear on this trending topic.