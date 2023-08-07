Drake Gets Destroyed by Fans After Canceling Concert Over Logistics

Fans were not pleased by Drake's last-minute cancellation this weekend - especially after he got an honorary key to the city earlier this year.

By Michael Hein

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are taking some harsh criticism online for canceling the same concert twice – with a somewhat dubious explanation. The duo were scheduled to perform at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday night, but they canceled it a few days in advance. Their officiall announcement to fans said the show was "logistically impossible."

"Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th," read a statement by Drake's team published by local paper Commercial Appeal. "Unfortunately, the show is canceled." Fans were refunded for their tickets, which was how some found out about the cancellation in the first place.

"Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event," read a message sent to ticket-holders last week. "No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."

The Memphis show was first announced in April and was to be the first of the It's All a Blur tour. The original date was June 29, but it was moved back to Aug. 6 when the schedule was finalized. Now, it looks like Tennessee-based fans will have to make their way to Nashville in October if they want to catch this show. However, judging by the comments on social media, many will be skipping it altogether. Here's a look at how fans responded to this cancellation.

Key to the City

Drake was given an honorary "key to the city" of Memphis just this year, so many fans find it all the more insulting that he has skipped the city on his tour.

prevnext

Reasons

Fans joked about the reasons Drake's show would be "logistically impossible" in the massive stadium, including elaborate set pieces and theatrical flairs.

prevnext

Doubts

Some fans doubted the explanations given to them for Drake's cancellation, as they could not see why the venue couldn't accommodate his show.

prevnext

Working for the Weekend

Fans who have been looking forward to Drake's show as a break from work and chores were all the more disappointed to have the rug pulled out from under them.

prevnext

New Plan

On the other hand, some determined fans vowed to find tickets to the next-closest tour stop and see Drake there.

prevnext

Contrast

Fans joked about the stark contrast between a night at a Drake concert and the night they ended up having on Sunday.

prevnext

Drake Memes

Finally, Drake has inspired plenty of memes and viral quotes in his time, and they all came to bear on this trending topic.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of