Doja Cat Just Launched a New Fashion Collab. Here are the Best Looks from It

From discussing her previous struggles with body dysmorphia to celebrating her natural and "Juicy" curves in her bubbly tunes, Doja Cat has established herself as one of the most body positive stars in the music industry. And because she’s a style icon, it tracks that she’s become a budding fashionista, too.

"I’ve been a fashion girl since I was a kid," Doja Cat told Essence in an interview, "... I was just so in love with anything creative."

This week, Doja released her second collaboration with a U.K.-based retailer. PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat is a size-inclusive collection of threads that are eye-poppingly colorful, figure-flaunting and stylishly sexy. Every item is totally Doja-worthy. (This also tracks: Doja Cat has complete design control over the line.)

Because the PrettyLittleThing creative collab is primed to move fast, we have chosen the best looks from it so you can get your credit card ready, and start planning your hot girl summer ASAP.

Brown Stripe Mesh Ring Detail Midimaxi Dress ($27, sale)

Just say yes to this incredibly sexy summer dress, which has some serious Pretty Woman vibes going on with its ring-detailing. Buy it at PLT.

Brown Raffia Grab Bag ($31, sale)

This shockingly affordable raffia bag is going to be your summer go-to, as it perfectly coordinates with pretty much everything. Buy it at PLT.

Stone Flare Sleeve Wrap Dress ($38, sale)

This wrap dress may be neutral-toned, but you definitely won’t blend in once you put it on. Short and sweet, it’s the perfect base for a sexy ensemble. Accessorize it with killer heels and your favorite handbag. Buy it at PLT.

Stone Oversized Maxi Trench Coat ($62, sale)

One of Doja’s style tricks is to rock a super-sexy bodycon dress with an oversized jacket. This trench will have you working the magic, too. It’s the perfect addition to your tightest, shortest and sheerest pieces. Buy it at PLT.

Pink Floral Ruched Mesh Beach Flares ($25, sale)

In case you haven’t gotten the memo, skinny is out and flares are in. These vividly hued pants are incredibly retro. They’ll have you sizzling when you walk into a summer pool party, or hit the beach for a day of fun. Buy it at PLT.

Coral Knitted Collar Jumpsuit ($38, sale)

This attention-grabbing jumpsuit offers a one-and-done approach to fashion. It allows you to go from running errands to hitting the town with just a simple adjustment of accessories. Buy it at PLT.

Brown Tortoise Shell Fan Earrings ($13, sale)

These stunning, tortoise-shell fan earrings will match everything in your closet, and are so utterly chic we can’t handle it. Buy them at PLT.

Lime Knitted Plunge Maxi Dress ($38, sale)

Another staple style in Doja’s collection, this lime green, figure-hugging dress will brighten up your life, and make you the focal point of every gathering. Buy it at PLT.

Brown Lace Up Wood Effect Wedge ($38, sale)

Doja has created the perfect summer shoe to compliment all of her painfully chic fashions. This pair of lace-up, wood-effect wedges will majorly lift up your look. Buy them at PLT.

Black Sequin Fishnet Flare Pants ($51, sale)

You can transform yourself into a superstar with the help of these flared, sheer pants that literally sparkle with the help of sequins. You are probably going to want the coordinating fishnet bralet to match. Buy them at PLT.