DMX Update: Funkmaster Flex Calls out Rapper's Friends for Not Helping Him

In light of the news surrounding DMX's overdose, DJ Funkmaster Flex is calling out those within the music industry for not helping the rapper throughout his battle with addiction, as Page Six noted. Flex told the publication that DMX's friends in the music industry knew about the rapper's demons and that they did not do enough to help him prior to this point. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly in the hospital on life support after experiencing a drug overdose and a heart attack on Friday.

Flex told Page Six that those closest to the rapper knew about his past struggles with addiction, particularly as DMX has spoken openly about the matter in the past. As a result, the DJ couldn't help but criticize the music industry for not stepping in to help DMX navigate those issues when they could. He said that the music industry is a "bottomless pit of happiness or depression." Flex added, “I don’t wanna say people don’t help you but I do want to say there are people who actually know [when a star is struggling, but don’t help] sometimes.”

“You don’t always get the best help when money is being made,” the Hot 97 DJ continued. “It’s rough for someone like a DMX who may be in a mental and emotional state of childhood trauma that has happened to him and then being thrown into the money and fame.” Flex went on to address the fact that DMX was open about his battle with addiction (the "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" rapper previously claimed that his former mentor tricked him into smoking crack when he was fourteen). The DJ added about DMX's past, “I know he shares his demons and we may have to amplify that demon and amplify his story and his feelings so that the next generation can kind of see a little better, a little clearer."

DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose and a heart attack on Friday. While sources told TMZ that his heart attack was connected to the drug overdose, his family has not confirmed that this was the case. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital in White Plains, New York after medical staff attempted to revive him at his house twice. They also reportedly attempted to revive him after he was transported to the hospital. On Monday, a source told Entertainment Tonight about the situation, "This is a very difficult time for the family. They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode."