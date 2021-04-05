DMX's Kids Arrive to Visit Him in ICU Amid Hospitalization

✖

DMX's children flew to New York to visit the rapper this weekend, after he suffered a heart attack late Friday, reportedly triggered by an overdose. Sources told TMZ that a "number" of the performer's children arrived at the White Plains, New York hospital where he is being treated in an intensive care unit. The hospital staff is planning to allow one child to visit DMX at a time, due to the coronavirus pandemic regulations. However, TMZ noted it is not clear if the children have already started visiting him. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has 15 children, including four with ex-wife Tashera Simmons and one with fiancee Desiree Lindstrom.

Sources previously told TMZ that Lindstrom and DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons, were allowed to visit him earlier this weekend. DMX and Lindstrom have reportedly been together for over eight years. They are parents to DMX's youngest child, Exodus Simmons, who was born at a New York City hospital in August 2016. DMX and Tashera were married from 1999 to 2012.

DMX, 50, suffered a heart attack at his home Friday night. Sources told TMZ it was triggered by a drug overdose, but his family has not confirmed this. One source close to the rapper said the medical staff attempted to revive him at his house twice, then again at the hospital. The source said DMX recently battled the coronavirus and relapsed. "This is a very difficult time for the family," the source told Entertainment Tonight Monday. "They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode." Another source told TMZ that DMX was without oxygen to his brain for almost 30 minutes.

"On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," his family said in a statement on Sunday. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

Angelo Ellerbee, a family representative, also described DMX's medical state as one "from which I don't think he will recover," reports ET. His former manager, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times DMX was in a "vegetative state." Meanwhile, the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation planned a vigil for DMX outside the White Plains Hospital at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Several of DMX's contemporaries have sent prayers to his family on social media. "Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother [DMX] on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast," LL Cool K tweeted. "Prayers for DMX and his family," Missy Elliott wrote. "My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie [DMX] during this difficult time... Pull through my dude," Ice-T added.