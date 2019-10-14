DMX Thanks Fans for Support After Canceling Concerts to Return to Rehab

DMX has had some recent cancellations, including his no-show on Thursday at Def Jam’s 35th-anniversary party in Brooklyn. It turns out there was a serious reason behind his absence last week. The rapper’s team shared an Instagram post on Sunday explaining the situation.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

Upcoming shows, including his scheduled appearance on Sunday at the Rolling Loud festival, have been cancelled. This is the second time in his career that he had to cancel shows as a result of checking into a rehabilitation facility.

It’s been a trying past few years for the “Ruff Ryders Anthem” as he finished serving a year-long prison sentence in January for tax evasion. He pleaded guilty to tax evasion back in 2017 and went to jail in 2018 on a bail violation.

After his sentence was up, DMX appeared on the Big Boys Neighborhood radio show where he discussed his addiction along with hip hop, in general. In it, he shared that still has a drink occasionally.

“That was never a problem. That’s about it,” DMX explained. “Cocaine [was the problem]. I think we kinda knew that was the problem. Anybody in here that didn’t know? Of course it was problem. I got in trouble and all that. It’s not worth it. I spent too much time doing things. It’s just not worth it.”

He also went into his thoughts on how today’s hip-hop is “misrepresented.” He feels the industry has its priorities in the wrong place.

Despite his struggles with addiction, DMX is fully aware that the culture around hip-hop has taken a turn for the worse.

“They all promoting drug use,” he said in the interview. “If that’s what you wanna do, that’s your business. But you ain’t gotta promote it like it’s cool, make it cool. Now you have kids walkin’ around like, ‘Oh I’m poppin’ Molly’.”

DMX recently signed a deal with Def Jam. The record label is looking at bringing an album with the rapper sometime in 2020. It will be his first release since 2017.