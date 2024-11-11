Dexys Midnight Runners Legend Andy Leek Has Died

Ex-Dexys Midnight Runners keyboard player Andy Leek has died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. The news was confirmed by Simon Clark on his Taking Liberties blog and author Nige Tassell on social media.

… Martin as a solo artist, scoring a number-one single in Lebanon after it became something of an anthem during the war. In 2008, Andy was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s at the age of just 49, but continued to sing and play. Condolences to his wife Deborah. RIP pic.twitter.com/CLZiCkSxRq — Nige Tassell (@nigetassell) November 4, 2024

“Sad news to report. Ex-Dexys keyboard player Andy Leek passed away yesterday. Although he was only in the band a short while, he played on Geno and some of SFTYSR. After Dexys, he did time with Kev Archer in the Blue Ox Babes and recorded with Tony Visconti and George Martin as a solo artist, scoring a number-one single in Lebanon after it became something of an anthem during the war,” Tassell wrote. “In 2008, Andy was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s at the age of just 49, but continued to sing and play. Condolences to his wife Deborah.”

Clark adds in his own personal experience with Leek, including some background into his time with Dexys.

“He is the singer and songwriter who quit 1980s hit Brummie band Dexys Midnight Runners two weeks before they topped the charts with Geno – to become a mortuary assistant at a Midland hospital,” Clark shares via Birmingham Post and Mail. “But Andy Leek has since enjoyed international success as a musician, writing hit songs for Tom Jones and Abba’s Frida, having his album produced by Beatles producer Sir George Martin, and being big in Beirut.”

Clark recounts that his final conversation with Leek came in 2008, around the time the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He also adds some poignant words about Leek as seen in the 2014 Life of Dexys Midnight Runners’ Andy Leek documentary/interview.

“Until I stumbled upon it late last night I had never seen it, but although the background music is a bit intrusive it’s worth watching – even more so in the light of Andy’s death,” he writes. “It’s especially poignant because the Andy Leek I remember from the Nineties, when he was in his thirties, had a charm and confidence that occasionally bordered on arrogance.

“The man in the video is older, softer, and has a wonderfully dry and self-deprecating sense of humour,” Clark adds. Read the entire piece here and enjoy the interview with Leek above. Rest in peace.