Demi Lovato Returns to Social Media Following Snapchat Hack, Nude Photo Leak

Demi Lovato is back on social media four days after her Snapchat account was hacked and alleged nude photos of the 27-year-old singer were stolen and posted online. She posted a series of clips to her Instagram Story on Monday. It started with a picture of her dog and then transitioned to a bunch of videos from the Lizzo concert she attended that night.

Last week, a hacker group calling itself Chuckling Squad claimed responsibility for breaking into her Snapchat account. The group posted a message on Lovato’s SnapStory directing followers to sign up for a specific Discord server to see her nude photos. Snapchat says that the images were live for less than an hour. Lovato herself has not commented on the hack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For its part, Discord released a statement to Page Six about the incident.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it,” a spokesperson said. “We moved quickly yesterday to disable the link and stop access to the server as soon as we became aware of it.”

It’s been a difficult month for Lovato. A couple weeks ago, she posted about the loss of her friend, Thomas, to a drug overdose. “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them,” Lovato wrote underneath a black-and-white photo of her friend. “Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo [Thomas].”

She continued in another post, writing, “Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you [Thomas]. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

Lovato had her own close call with death when an overdose in 2018 landed her in the hospital for two weeks. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time,” Lovato’s wrote on Instagram at the time. “Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to you all. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”