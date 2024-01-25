David Lee Roth Goes on Bizarre Attack Against Wolfgang Van Halen

David Lee Roth apparently has no love for Wolfgang Van Halen, as evidenced by a bizarre attack he recently went on against his former bandmate. Roth is well known as the original frontman for Van Halen, named for its guitarist and drummer, brothers Eddie and and Alex Van Halen, respectively. Roth left the band and returned a couple of different times, eventually performing with Van Halen while Wolfgang — Eddie's only child, shared with actress Valerie Bertinelli — was serving as the band's bass player.

Now, Billboard reports, that Roth shared an audio clip of him talking about his time on the road with Wolfgang in the late 2000's and sharing some stories about how they really didn't get along. "This f—in' kid," Roth says, "he's complaining the entire tour like I'm not paying enough attention to him on stage." Roth then adds, "He's complaining to everybody around me – the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady – 'Dave's not paying enough attention to me.'"

Roth later went on to share a story from a show they did in New York, alleging that Wolfgang "commandeered a couple of monkeys to go in back, behind my back, over to the side of the stage and throw out these two great dames that I invited to be my guests to the show." He continued, "In fact, you aren't gonna believe this s—. This f—in' kid, what he doesn't know is that these two dames work for the accounting firm that represent him, not me. But as usual, he, just like his uncle and his uncle's brother, stiffed them for tickets."

Fast forward to the band's Los Angeles show at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, Roth claims that as the band was about to play their hit song "Ice Cream Man," Wolfgang forced another female guest of Roth's to do "the walk of shame" and leave the show. "Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the pay cheques for 82 of us on the road crew, but she's carrying cash bonuses for everybody there." Roth then says, "You may wanna pull over on this next one; you're gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It's the same f—kin' lady." Wolfgang does appear to have responded to Roth's claims.