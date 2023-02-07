Coldplay Singer Chris Martin's Grammys Headwear Earns Plenty of Mockery

The 2023 Grammys saw plenty of fashionable moments as the biggest names in the music world hit the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night, but perhaps none sparked as much buzz on social media as Chris Martin's. The Coldplay singer made a rare appearance at the awards ceremony to present Record of the Year, which went to Lizzo for her song, "About Damn Time," his laid back ensemble earning him plenty of mockery on social media.

The Sunday night appearance came just months after Coldplay, which was nominated for three awards, was forced to postpone their shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo after Martin came down with a "serious" illness. In a statement at the time, the band explained, "due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks." The band added, "we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health."

While fans were certainly happy to see the musician, who on Feb. 4 appeared on Saturday Night Live, they had a few questions regarding his outfit of choice. As Martin walked out onstage to present the award, he donned a very casual looking, Martin opting for a grey knit beanie and a sweater with a moon and star, similar to the cover art of his album, Music of the Spheres.