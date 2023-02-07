Coldplay Singer Chris Martin's Grammys Headwear Earns Plenty of Mockery
The 2023 Grammys saw plenty of fashionable moments as the biggest names in the music world hit the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night, but perhaps none sparked as much buzz on social media as Chris Martin's. The Coldplay singer made a rare appearance at the awards ceremony to present Record of the Year, which went to Lizzo for her song, "About Damn Time," his laid back ensemble earning him plenty of mockery on social media.
The Sunday night appearance came just months after Coldplay, which was nominated for three awards, was forced to postpone their shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo after Martin came down with a "serious" illness. In a statement at the time, the band explained, "due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks." The band added, "we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health."
While fans were certainly happy to see the musician, who on Feb. 4 appeared on Saturday Night Live, they had a few questions regarding his outfit of choice. As Martin walked out onstage to present the award, he donned a very casual looking, Martin opting for a grey knit beanie and a sweater with a moon and star, similar to the cover art of his album, Music of the Spheres.
'Looks like a toddler'
Chris Martin presenting the Record of the Year award at the #GRAMMYs
📸 @mascoldplay pic.twitter.com/0tpzVIr0s5— ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) February 6, 2023
"Chris martin looks like a toddler named Rydyr at a pre-school that costs $50,000 a year," tweeted one viewer.
'I will lose it'
Chris Martin at the Grammys! pic.twitter.com/jduZW4zzuT— MELROSE – 🐥🌹 (@Melkenstock) February 6, 2023
"If coldplay wins an award tonight and i have to see chris martin accept an award in that hat i will lose it," wrote another.
Hilarious comparisons
Chris Martin's beanie is giving Marnie Michaels pic.twitter.com/hltt0CmhQc— Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) February 6, 2023
"I've got a lot of love for the guy but... Chris Martin at the [Grammys] looked like the human manifestation of Overnight Oats" added somebody else.
Some wondered if he made a pitstop at Trader Joe's
chris martin was leaving trader joe’s and was like “oh shit i forgot i gotta go to the #grammys”— 𝒜. (@1800ILLYAYA) February 6, 2023
"So glad Chris Martin made a pit stop at the Grammys on his way back from Trader Joe's," quipped one viewer.
Fans beg Martin to take off his hat
My wife just now: Chris Martin looks like an adult playing a child in a play#Grammys pic.twitter.com/CsD6ZPnW6U— Vegas @ Comedy Cellar Matt Kirshen (@mattkirshen) February 6, 2023
"Chris Martin this is a black tie event take off your f-ing hat," wrote one, with somebody else adding, "why does chris martin have that f-ing hat on."
'Giving me life'
Chris Martin just there in what looks like the most comfy clothes ever, reading awards, probably on two hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/4zOblFqII0— Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) February 6, 2023
"Chris Martin in the sweater and the gray beanie at the Grammys after performing at SNL the previous night... giving me life," added somebody else.
'Best Dressed'
chris martin was the best dressed man at the grammys, argue with the wall. pic.twitter.com/XQq4aYkVEo— Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) February 6, 2023
"Y'all mad a Chris Martin for a beanie," one person defended Martin's outfit. "The man wrote Viva La Vida and Clocks. He can do whatever he want."