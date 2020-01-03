Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Officially Set to Headline

The lineup for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will include rappers Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, and the first performance of Rage Against The Machine together in almost a decade. The official news comes on the heels of Rage Against The Machine teasing a small reunion tour in March 2020. All three headlining acts have experience at Coachella in the past and the festival confirmed the 2020 lineup on Thursday.

Initially, an Us Weekly‘s report dropped in December and laid out the headliners. It also came a month after Coachella founder and Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett said the line-up is 95 percent complete.

“While currently, right now (my staff) are working on production plans, I’m finalizing the poster,” Tollett said at a Billboard event in November, reports The Wrap. “We’re pretty much done with the lineup this year, 95%.”

Tollett said at the time that the official line-up wouldn’t drop until January, wasting little time into 2020 to make it official. There are only 150 slots on the bill.

“(Right now), I’m more working on scheduling to make sure everyone gets the right thing,” he explained. “I don’t like to lock in an artist at a set time, because between November and April, there could be a superstar we’ve booked that I don’t even know is going to be a superstar.”

Scott, 28, previously performed at Coachella in 2017, and it was an important event in his life. The rapper met Kylie Jenner at the festival that year, and they welcomed daughter Stomi Webster in February 2018. They dated for more than two years before breaking up in October.

Coachella 2020 could be an important part of Ocean’s comeback. The rapper previously played the festival in 2012, ahead of the release of his breakthrough debut album Channel Orange. He has not released a new album since 2016’s Blonde. Ocean released the singles “DHL” and “In My Room” in 2019 as he gets ready to release more music.

Rage Against The Machine headlined the first Coachella in 1999. They played the festival again in 2007. Their performance at Coachella 2020 will be their first since July 2011.

Back in late October, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Zack de la Rocha confirmed they were planning on playing together again when a mysterious Instagram post surfaced. They announced plans to perform at Coachella after a short warm-up tour. They plan to perform in El Paso, Texas on March 26; Las Cruses, New Mexico on March 28; and Phoenix on March 30.

Coachella 2020 is April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. All tickets are sold out.

