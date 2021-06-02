Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

✖

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.

"I am very much saddened to learn of the sudden death of my longtime friend and bandmate, Florian, who passed away peacefully [at 7:30 am May 20th, 2021.] I knew his lungs were compromised after bouts of pneumonia," Kristina wrote. "Florian was a unique man and musician. His drumming style incorporated all the rhythms of the notes so that he played 'the song' rather than a text book drum beat."

I’m so sad to lose my old friend, landlord & predecessor in #CurvedAir, Florian Pilkington-Miksa. As a drummer he was deft yet powerful, fully at ease with the crazy prog meters and complexities. As a man he was a blue-blood gentleman. #SonjaKristina #DarylWay #FrancisMonkman pic.twitter.com/NlRr7kTXAE — Stewart Copeland (@copelandmusic) May 26, 2021

Pilkington-Miksa was a founding member of Curved Air, which he originally formed in 1970 with Kristina, bassist Rob Martin, guitarist Francis Monkman, and keyboard player Darryl Way. Over the years the band's line-up has shifted numerous times, with Kristina being the only remaining original member. In addition to his time with Curved Air, Pilkington-Miksa also played with English pop singer Kiki Dee, who is often most well-known for her 1976 duet with Elton John, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

In her social media memorial, Kristina wrote, "His spirituality was centred around Beings of Light and a Universal Consciousness. Florian was also a sculptor. He created extraordinarily beautiful images of his angels." She went on to share, "We met in our 20s when the five Curved Air members shared a flat as well as the adventures of our first tours and recordings. Quiet and amiable, a physically elegant and attractive young man he was a lovely friend and confidant. In more recent years he put so much energy into helping drive Curved Air into the future."

Kristina continued, "He loved travelling and touring and wanted to play as many shows as possible. After 10 years his health and stamina were declining so he chose to retire." She then concluded her memorial by writing, "I say 'fare ye well' Florian! Now in the peaceful beyond in the Light with your Angels. Thank you for your dedication to Curved Air, tuning in to and channeling the music."