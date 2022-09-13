Christina Aguilera Makes Major Decision About Relationship With Britney Spears After Body-Shaming Post

Christina Aguilera reportedly unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram after Spears body-shamed her backup dancers. Spears surprised her fans on Monday when she shared a Rodney Dangerfield quote and an Instagram caption that seemed to be a random critique of Aguilera. On Tuesday, Spears insisted she was not being critical of Aguilera's body.

Spears posted a quote attributed to Dangerfield reading, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people." In the accompanying caption, Spears wrote that "if I had Christina Aguilera's dancers I would have looked extremely small." Spears thought her conference would have "been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!"

The post remains up on Spears' Instagram page, even though she usually deletes her controversial posts (like the recent ones that included audio clips of her commenting on the ongoing controversies with her sons). After it was published, Aguilera stopped following Spears on Instagram, reports Page Six. Spears' fans were also disappointed in her remarks.

"This is so wrong, there is so much more to life than looking thin," one fan wrote. "Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it's at," another commented. "Body shaming others is not the move," another follower wrote. "Girl this post is not it," reads another post.

On Tuesday afternoon, Spears responded to the backlash. "By no means was I being critical of Christina's beautiful body, it is what it is!!!" Spears wrote. "I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post!!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power." She went on to tag Aguilera, thanking her for "inspiring me."

Spears went on to say that she was "trying not to be critical of anybody." She said her initial post was a "projection of the insecurities" she dealt with because of how her parents and the media treated her. She would "never intentionally body shame anybody" because she understands what that feels like, Spears wrote.

"I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks," Spears continued. "I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I'm living!!!"

Aguilera has not publicly commented on the situation. She last published an Instagram post on Sept. 8 to announce her performance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29 on Telemundo. Aguilera will also receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award during the ceremony.

Spears and Aguilera both appeared on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. In November 2021, Spears called out Aguilera for not publicly commenting on Spears' conservatorship battle. Aguilera was asked about Spears' conservatorship ending during the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, but her representative cut off reporters. Aguilera could only say she was "happy" for Spears.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!" Spears wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you... Yes, I do matter!"