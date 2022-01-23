Christina Aguilera Doubles Down on Support for Britney Spears After Awkward Red Carpet Moment

Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears once again after an awkward red carpet moment months ago. The comment comes amid Spears’ public fallout with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. She’s also enjoying her freedom from the conservatorship, celebrating with fiance Sam Asghari in Maui.

For Aguilera, she goes way back with Spears to the Mickey Mouse Club, and she wants to sit and speak with Spears. “I would love to [speak with Spears],” Aguilera told Enrique Santos in a new Spanish language interview for her upcoming “La Fuerza” EP. “I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aguilera said she is very happy that Spears is finally free of the constraints of her conservatorship and the control of her father. The pop star was under the legal agreement from Feb. 2008 until November. “I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated: that I couldn’t be happier for her,” Aguilera added. “Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.”

The Voice alum also shared that she and Spears share a unique perspective on fame and the path through the entertainment industry. “Growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy, so if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, you know, it definitely would be her and I,” Aguilera said, adding she would always be there for Spears. “I love being able to connect like that with other women. It’s very important now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

The red carpet moment looms heavy over the interview, especially given Spears own public comment on her sister Jamie Lynn’s new book and interview. At the time, Aguilera’s apparent silence seemed to hit Spears as “equivalent to a lie.” “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???,” Spears wrote in her Instagram story at the time.

At the awards show, Aguilera was asked about Spears’ situation, which her publicist quickly nipped without an answer. “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!” the publicist said, leaving Aguilera to awkwardly walk away. Despite this moment, Aguilera had been supportive of Spears in the wake of her testimony in June 2021. Fans can hope that this is a moment where both mend any fences and help each other in the new situation.