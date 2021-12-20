Christina Aguilera Poses Topless for 41st Birthday Photoshoot

Christina Aguilera did not hold anything back on her birthday this year. The singer celebrated turning 41 years old with a topless photoshoot for Instagram. The pictures had fans in awe, judging by the comments.

Aguilera captioned her post “XTINA XLI,” combining her self-styled nickname with the Roman numerals for her new age. She wore oversized black sunglasses and black leather opera gloves that came up above her elbows, but other than that she seemed to be in her birthday suit. However, her long platinum blonde hair helped keep the pictures within Instagram’s standards. Aguilera turned 41 on Saturday, and fans took this opportunity to post their well-wishes in the comments.

“So so so freaking gorgeous,” one person wrote. Another added: “My childhood crush!! Killing it girl!! If you ever become single lol I’ll be waiting,” while a third wrote: “Happy birthday Christina! You are one of a kind!”

Aguilera has never been shy about racy photoshoots – she posted two similar photos back in September to promote her appearance at the Lady Land music festival in Brooklyn, New York. Once again, she relied on her long hair to preserve her modesty, and fans went wild for it.

Of course, Aguilera knows the time and place for such displays, especially now that she is a mother. She and her ex-husband Jordan Bratman share a 13-year-old son named Max, while she and her fiancé Matthew Rutler share a 7-year-old daughter named Summer Rain. Aguilera tends to keep her private life to herself, using her Instagram and other social media outlets mainly for creative work or promotional material.

Aguilera has a lot to promote, from musical collaborations to TV and movie appearances to her own personal work, which is about to take her in a remarkable direction. She has released two singles off of her new album in the last few months, both all in Spanish, teasing that the new release will be her second Spanish-language album. It will be her first in over two decades, since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000.

Aguilera is seen as a trailblazer in Spanish-language pop music by some, and in recent years the genre has grown a lot. At 41 years old, Aguilera is now poised to take advantage of that popularity. Her new singles “Pa Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada” are streaming now, but there is no title or release date for her upcoming album yet.