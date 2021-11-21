Christina Aguilera Reportedly ‘Genuinely Surprised’ After Britney Spears Criticism, Wants Private Chat

Britney Spears appears to be on a rampage and out for anyone who she feels remained silent during her 13-year conservatorship battle and her fellow Mickey Mouse Clubhouse star was caught in the crossfire. While attending the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, the “What a Girl Wants” singer was asked whether she had any communication with the “Baby One More Time” singer. Her management quickly interjected, telling the reporter: “No, we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry.” As Aguilera was taken away, she quickly added, “I can’t…but I’m happy for her.”

Spears caught wind of the comment and was fast to react on Instagram. “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when Spears wrote with an accompanying clip of Aguilera’s response. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you…yes I do matter!!!!!” Spears later thanked Lady Gaga for speaking up on her behalf during the same red carpet.

Now, Aguilera’s camp is saying it’s simply a miscommunication. “Christina wasn’t expecting to be called out from Britney, she was genuinely surprised over the call out. They obviously aren’t close friends with each other anymore, but they still hold a history with each other that Christina feels she should still protect,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Now Christina would like to have a private chat with Britney to settle some issues that still clearly lie,” they also said.

https://twitter.com/xtina/status/1409673265769893889?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The source points to Aguilera’s Tweet of support for Spears amid the height of the “Free Britney” campaign. The source says the Tweet from Aguilera was genuine.

“What Christina said back in June [via Twitter] was from the heart as she was really concerned with Britney’s well-being. Now things are clearly very awkward after Britney decided to share her thoughts on what she thinks Christina did or did not do throughout the conservatorship,” the source explained. “She is not looking to be in any type of feud. She wants Britney to be healthy and happy and she doesn’t want to be the cause of any sort of hurt whatsoever,” they concluded.