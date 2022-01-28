Chris Brown Facing Lawsuit Stemming From Alleged Sexual Assault During Yacht Party

Singer Chris Brown is facing new allegations of misconduct. This time, a woman is suing him for allegedly raping her on a yacht parked at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Star Island, Miami home. In the $20 million lawsuit, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims she was sexually assaulted by Brown in December 2020.

Doe accused Brown of quickly going from being friendly to raping her in minutes, according to the documents obtained by TMZ. Doe, who said she is a professional musician, choreographer, dance, and model, claims she went to Diddy’s home after Brown grabbed the phone of a friend she was FaceTiming with. Brown insisted she come to the home.

When she arrived on Dec. 30, 2020, Brown allegedly asked her if she wanted a drink. Doe then followed him to the kitchen. He allegedly gave her a red cup containing a mixed drink. They began talking, and he filled her cup a second time. She then began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness,” the lawsuit reads.

Doe claims she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” which is when Brown led her to a bedroom. She claims she was “drugged” and “half-asleep” at the time. Once she got to the bedroom, Brown allegedly kept her from leaving and pulled off her bikini bottoms. He allegedly began kissing her while she asked him to stop. He refused though and raped her. After he ejaculated, he allegedly jumped up and said he was “done.” The next day, Brown allegedly texted her and told her to take a Plan B pill, which she did.

The woman is suing Brown for $20 million in damages, claiming the alleged rape caused emotional distress. Her attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Brabek told TMZ the client never reported the alleged rape to the police in 2020 because she was embarrassed. The attorneys said they are “committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them.” Brown has not responded to the allegations.

Brown, 32, who pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting Rihanna in 2009, has been at the center of several legal dramas throughout his career. In January 2019, he and two others were arrested on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations in Paris, but no charges were filed and Brown denied the allegations. In June 2021, Los Angeles police investigated Brown after he was accused of hitting a woman during an argument in a home, but he wasn’t charged. In July 2021, Brown’s former cleaning woman sued him after she was allegedly attacked by one of his dogs. Brown plans to release a new album this year, and it will feature his single “Iffy.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.