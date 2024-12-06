Zach Bryan Stops Show After Concertgoer Throws Object Onstage

Zach Bryan wasn’t having a fan’s rowdy behavior at the Saturday, Nov. 23 stop on his Quittin’ Time Tour. The country singer, 28, threatened to kick out a concertgoer who threw an object on stage during his performance at the Tacoma Dome in Washington after the unidentified item hit his guitarist in the leg.

“Who threw this?” the “Pink Skies” artist asked in a moment captured on social media. “Who was it? Does anyone know?” After failing to find the person who hurled the object, Bryan warned, “Don’t throw s— at concerts, huh?” before adding, “And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get them out of here. If we ever find out who did it.”

Bryan has faced plenty of online scrutiny as of late following his split from Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia at the end of October. The Barstool Sports personality said she was “blindsided” by Bryan’s public breakup announcement, going on to accuse her ex of emotional abuse.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” LaPaglia said on the BFFs Podcast she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad and last week, I didn’t want to talk about it ’cause I was scared.”

LaPaglia claimed that her relationship with Bryan was a cycle of “build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over.” She said, “There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night. Why he’s screaming at me.”

“And then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the ‘I’m going to be better like I need you in my life,’” LaPaglia continued, alleging that she turned down a $12 million offer from Bryan to “not talk about the relationship” following their split. “I’m not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me,” she said, “and I’m a lot stronger than a weak man, f-k you and f-k your money.”