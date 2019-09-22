Rihanna Bombarded With String of Thirsty Comments From Abusive Ex Chris Brown in Latest Photos

Rihanna and Chris Brown have a tragic history together stemming from the latter’s arrest for felony assault and making criminal threats back in February 2009. At the time, an argument between the two “turned violence” as The Daily Mail notes and Brown hit the music star. The shocking images of Rihanna following the incident turned fan’s stomachs and left Brown as a major heel in the entertainment industry to this day.

While the pair did get back together shortly in 2013 and collaborated according to Cosmopolitan, they haven’t been close since.

A few years later, it seems that Brown is in a different frame of mind and has Rihanna back in his sights. The controversial r&b star couldn’t help but comment on several of Rihanna’s photos on Instagram, leaving “thirsty” comments for his ex to see.

The revealing snapshots were promotion for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime. The piece she is wearing in the photo was featured in the show and is available for sale on the SavageX website.

Brown saw the photos and couldn’t help leaving several emojis for his former girlfriend, even noting that he’d “wanna be the lamp” in the photos.

It is far from the first time that Brown has done this in Rihanna’s comments, always floating in to make a remark or drop an emoji in response to a risque photo of the singer. Each time, fans of Rihanna have not been forgiving of the controversial singer.

“You need help lol,” one fan responded.

“Leave her alone you sick,” another wrote.

“GET A JOB! STAY AWAY FROM HER!” a third fan urged.

“Don’t you f—ing dare man,” an angry fan added before another dropped in an exasperated, “Are you f—ing serious?”

All of this comes as Brown is expecting a son with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. The singer is reportedly still getting along well with his ex and is taking care of her “financially, medically and emotionally” according to TMZ. The baby is reportedly expected in the Fall.

Rihanna sparked some pregnancy rumors of her own recently thanks to some comments and red carpet confusion. That doesn’t seem to be the truth yet, but we’ll see.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, don’t hesitate. Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.