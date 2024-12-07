Diddy Accused of Dangling Fashion Designer off 17th-Floor Balcony

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with another lawsuit, this time from a fashion designer that accuses the disgraced rapper of hanging her over the 17th-floor balcony of ex-girlfriend Cassie’s apartment.

According to PEOPLE, Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed a 17-page suit against Combs earlier this week. The former rap mogul has been behind bars awaiting trial and is now being accused of “sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, and several other claims. The court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that Bongolan is seeking $10 million in damages, citing emotional distress suffered specifically in the alleged balcony incident.

“Anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims,” Combs’ representative said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

The lawsuit details the allegations by Bongolan, claiming in 2016 that while sleeping over at Cassie’s apartment, Combs entered the apartment early in the morning.

“He grabbed her, turned her back to his chest, and molested her by groping her breasts as she yelled to be left alone,” the lawsuit details, noting that he then allegedly grabbed her under the armpits and placed her on the banister. “Do you know what the f—k you did!”

The lawsuit says the designer “attempted to resist” Diddy by “throwing her weight back in a struggle not to be thrown to the ground and what would likely be her death.” The mogul then allegedly slammed her onto the balcony patio. Bongolan claims she has no idea what Combs was angry about.

The allegations are only a small portion of those being levied against Combs after his arrest in September.