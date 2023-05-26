Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion is "so sorry to disappoint" her fans, announcing Friday that she would have to officially cancel the remainder of her Courage World Tour after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder last year. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 55, shared a message with her fans on social media Friday, revealing that after initially postponing her scheduled shows, she would have to officially cancel the tour due to her health.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion wrote in a message shared by her team on Instagram. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again." She added, "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" All tickets purchased for the 42 canceled showed will be refunded via the original point of sale, her team advised.

Dion's many fans offered her support in the comments. "You've entertained us for decades, now it's time to take care of yourself!" one person wrote, as another assured, "It's the best decision as of the moment. Your health comes first. We will be waiting for your comeback, Queen." A different fan commented, "It must be hard, but it is a more than understandable decision... Take all the time you need... We send you all the love, best wishes and courage."

Dion's announcement comes five months after she revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which can cause muscle spasms. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," she shared in a December video, "and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through." The spasms have been affecting "every aspect of [Dion's] daily life," and causing her difficulties with walking and "not allowing [her] to use [her] vocal chords to sing the way [she's] used to."

The "Because You Loved Me" songstress emphasized at the time that she was being cared for by her doctors as well as her children, 22-year-old René-Charles and 12-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, whom she shares with late husband René Angélil. She said at the time, "I have hope that I am on the road to recovery."