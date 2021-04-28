Carrie Underwood Has an Unexpected Metal Album on Her Workout Playlist

✖

Carrie Underwood has revealed that she has a specific heavy metal album on her workout playlist, and it is certainly an unexpected surprise. During a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller asked Underwood about her playlist tunes, specifically what she jams while exercising. "[While] working out I honestly listen to like, metal or super hard rock music," the country superstar replied.

Underwood then named dropped I Prevail, a melodic metalcore band from Michigan. "Their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out." The singer then added, "There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note." Underwood also joked, "I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, My Savior [her new Christian music record] and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

I Prevail formed in 2013 and then quickly catapulted to fame in 2014 with their cover of a song by one of Underwood's peers: Taylor Swift. The band released their amped-up version of "Blank Space," which was a bonus track on their debut EP — Heart vs. Mind — and was also featured on the Punk Goes Pop Vol. 6 compilation album. The track launched I Prevail into the top 10 on Billboard's rock music charts, and "Black Space" has since been certified platinum by the RIAA.

In 2016, I Prevail released their debut album, Lifelines. That album had two tracks prominently featured by All Elite Wrestling — "Come and Get It" and the title track, "Lifelines" — and it peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200. Three years later, I Prevail released Trauma, which they had spent 10 months recording.

Their hard work had paid off, as the album was very well-received by fans and critics alike, and garnered two Grammy nominations. Trauma received a nomination for Best Rock Album, while the song "Bow Down" received a nomination for Best Metal Performance. Ahead of Trauma's release, I Prevail guitarist Dylan Bowman spoke to Music Feeds about the motivation behind the album, explaining that it "was about what happens in the wake of getting popular off of the cover we released on our current album."

He added, "Lifelines is a continuation of that, and how it affects our lives. Trauma is more along the lines of the things that have happened since we have been touring and relationships that have been severed because of our lifestyle and how we’re away from home. A lot of people don’t realize how hard it is to keep a relationship when you’re gone nine months out of the year."