Carrie Underwood Reunites With One of Her Favorite Rock Bands

Carrie Underwood recently reunited with one of her favorite rock bands, I Prevail. Over on Instagram, Underwood posted a picture of herself hanging out with the guys in the band. "These guys rock (and are sweethearts)!!" she exclaimed in the post's caption. "Thanks for having me out... Good luck on all the upcoming shows! Can't wait to see you again!!!"

The band also shared an image from their meeting with Underwood, calling it a "full circle moment." Earlier this year the country superstar and the heavy metal musicians met up for the first time, with Underwood sharing a photo and writing, "I was so excited to have the guys from [I Prevail] at the show last night in Michigan!!! I tried to play it cool and not fangirl too much! Super great guys!!! I'm hoping I get to catch one of their shows this year!!!"

Underwood first name-dropped I Prevail as one of her favorite bands, back in 2021. During a CBS Sunday Morning interview, CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller asked Underwood about her playlist tunes, specifically what she jams while exercising. "[While] working out I honestly listen to like, metal or super hard rock music," the country superstar replied.

The former American Idol champ then mentioned the melodic metalcore band from Michigan. "Their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out." The singer then added, "There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note." Underwood also joked, "I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, My Savior [her Christian music record] and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

I Prevail formed in 2013 and then quickly catapulted to fame in 2014 with their cover of a song by one of Underwood's peers: Taylor Swift. The band released their amped-up version of "Blank Space," which was a bonus track on their debut EP — Heart vs. Mind — and was also featured on the Punk Goes Pop Vol. 6 compilation album. The track launched I Prevail into the top 10 on Billboard's rock music charts, and "Black Space" has since been certified platinum by the RIAA.

In 2016, I Prevail released their debut album, Lifelines. That album had two tracks prominently featured by All Elite Wrestling — "Come and Get It" and the title track, "Lifelines" — and it peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200. Three years later, I Prevail released Trauma, which they had spent 10 months recording. Their hard work had paid off, as the album was very well-received by fans and critics alike, and garnered two Grammy nominations. Trauma received a nomination for Best Rock Album, while the song "Bow Down" received a nomination for Best Metal Performance.