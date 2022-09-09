BTS Concert Film Gets Surprise Streaming Premiere

BTS fans can now get up close and personal with their favorite group from the comforts of home. The concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA has been added to Disney+'s streaming services worldwide, beginning at midnight PT. In conjunction with D23 Expo this weekend, the addition marked Disney+ Day on Sept. 8. The special features live performances from BTS' concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in November and December last year. The "stage-focused" film was first announced in July, in conjunction with BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a chronological docuseries of BTS' history from debut to present, set for release in 2023.

Permission to Dance On Stage was a series of concert performances in stadiums with and without live audiences in place of traditional concert tours due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 12-show run, which contained numerous songs from the band's catalog, began in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 24, 2021, and concluded in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 16, 2022. They were the band's first live performances in person since their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour in 2019, and tickets for all shows sold out quickly.

With 214,000 tickets sold, Permission to Dance On Stage—LA achieved the biggest box office score by any act in nearly a decade, grossing $33.3 million, making BTS' four SoFi Stadium shows the most successful since venues reopened in 2021, according to Billboard. In addition, it is the highest-grossing series of shows at a single venue since Pink Floyd's Roger Waters earned $38 million from over nine shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2012. The concerts have also resulted in the highest US-based boxscore in 18 years and the largest boxscore ever in California.

The K-pop group also joined Waters, Springsteen, U2, the Grateful Dead, Take That, and the Spice Girls as the seventh act in history to earn over $30 million in a single performance. Moreover, the shows marked the first by a non-English-language act to break $20 and $30 million in revenue.

Along with the BTS concert film, a wide range of music content is available on Disney+, including the Emmy-winning Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back, the Taylor Swift songwriting anecdote Folklore: The Pond Sessions, the concept film Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and the behind-the-scenes feature Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.