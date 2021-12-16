Bruce Springsteen Sells His Entire Music Catalog for Massive Sum

Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire music catalog to Sony, and he reportedly earned a massive sum in the deal. CBS News reports that The Boss and Sony Music Entertainment closed a deal where he would walk away with more than $500 million, and the company would own all of his songs, including hits like “Born in the USA” and “Dancing in the Dark.” The news outlet reports that if all the reported details are accurate, this would be the biggest transaction ever made for the sale of a single artist’s catalog of work, which also includes songs Springsteen wrote but did not necessarily record himself.

It’s been a big year for Springsteen, who is coming up on five decades as a rock music icon. Earlier in 2021, he teased that he’d be doing a collaboration with The Killers, which turned out to be the track “Dustland.” The 71-year-old rock icon was speaking on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio in early June, and he revealed that the new tune would be out “in a week or so,” adding, “It’s [Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so.” Springsteen went on to quip that he’s “been staying busy.”

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1471450031614005250?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Killers had actually first teased the team-up on Twitter, but rather than announce it outright they encouraged fans to “submit your guess.” The band wrote, “We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with. Be on the lookout for clues in coming posts. The first 200 Victims who guess correctly will get early access to the video.” A few hours later, Springsteen’s comments went public, prompting the band to come clean.

In addition to his big Killers-pairing, MSN also noted that Springsteen also recently collaborated with singer-songwriter John Mellencamp. “I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him,” Springsteen said. “I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record.” That song ended up being “Wasted Days,” the first single from Mellencamp’s upcoming and currently untitled titled studio album.

Fans also might have some new Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tunes to look forward to as well, the singer teased. “There are various things we are working on. We have something that is going to come out in the fall,” he said. “I have got projects I have been working on … We worked on a lot of things from the vault. I will let it be a surprise.”