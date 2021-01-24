New 'SNL' Wasn't on Last Night, NBC Re-Aired Timothee Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen's Episode

✖

Saturday Night Live fans looking for last night's new episode will be a bit disappointed. SNL's winter break is still ongoing, meaning that last night's episode was a repeat. NBC broadcasted the Dec. 12 episode, which hosted by Dune and Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet hosted. The iconic Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band served as the musical guest, and fans of "The Boss" certainly won't mind hearing him play two great songs from his new album Letter to You again.

Fans interested in revisiting that SNL episode can enjoy it on Hulu, Peacock and YouTube (in clip form). Highlights include Chalamet sharing the screen with Pete Davidson, both during the monologue and a rap talk show skit. There is also the bizarre song "Tiny Horse," which sees the Little Women actor belt out a ballad about his love for a remarkably small steed.

The long-running sketch comedy series' 46th season will resume on Jan. 30, kicking off three consecutive weekends with new shows. John Krasinski will finally get a chance to make up for his missed episode when he hosts on the last Saturday of January. The former The Office actor was supposed to host an episode in March 2020, but it was canceled when New York City began its coronavirus lockdown. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will be the musical guest for Krasinski's episode.

Krasinki's SNL debut was first timed for the release of A Quiet Place Part II, which was set to hit theaters in March 2020. After NBC announced Krasinski would be appearing on the Jan. 30 episode, the horror sequel was delayed again. It is now scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 17.

On Feb. 6, Dan Levy will be making his SNL debut. Levy is coming off the incredible success of Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season. Last year, he became the first person ever to win Emmys for directing, writing, acting, and producing during a single ceremony. He also recently starred in the Hulu movie Happiest Season. The musical guest for Levy's episode is Phoebe Bridgers, who released her acclaimed album Punisher in 2020.

On Feb. 13, one of Hollywood's greatest working actresses, Regina King, will get an opportunity to scratch her funny bone by hosting SNL. King won an Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk and Emmys for her roles in American Crime and Watchmen. King has also directed several episodes of television and made her feature directing debut with Amazon's One Night in Miami, a fictional account of Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, and Jim Brown meeting in a Miami hotel room. King's musical guest is Nathaniel Rateliff, whose biggest hit is the 2015 single "S.O.B." Rateliff's latest album, And It's Still Alright, was released in February 2020.