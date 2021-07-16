Britney Spears' Former Manager Apologizes Before Conservatorship Hearing

✖

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi has apologized to the pop star for "failing her." As she prepares to head back into court for another conservatorship hearing, Lufti took to Twitter telling the pop star of his regrettable actions. “Just sitting here listening to that court recording, if she hates me after she’s free I won’t blame her,” he wrote. “I failed her,” the accused Svengali continued. “I was supposed to protect her from all this, I let her down and we both paid dearly for it – – head in hands..I’m so sorry.”

Lutfi and Spears began crossing paths in 2007, after the "Toxic" singer's marriage to Keven Federline ended, and was widely reported to be struggling with her mental health. The manager quickly found himself inside Britney's inner circle. “She was sad, floundering, ripe for a predator to come along. Britney was open to this man who rode in on a white horse,” her mother Lynne, wrote of Britney's condition in her 2008 memoir, “Through the Storm.”

Just sitting here listening to that court recording, if she hates me after she's free I won't blame her... I failed her, I was supposed to protect her from all this, I let her down and we both paid dearly for it - - head in hands..I'm so sorry — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) July 14, 2021

In the latest update on Spears' conservatorship hearing, the pop star will appear before a Los Angeles Superior Court following Bessemer Trust's filed petition to remove itself as a co-conservator of Spears' multi-million dollar estate. The trust cites Spears' June 23 testimony as the impetus for its departure, claiming that the entity believed the arrangement was elective. “As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes,” Bessemer Trust wrote in the petition.

Things could be looking up for the "Gimme More" performer. After a judge ruled in favor of Spears' obtaining her own legal team, her new lawyer has promised to have her father Jamie Spears finally removed as a conservator of her estate. The rest of Spears' requests from her original testimony could be next on the legal agenda.