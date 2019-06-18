Bonnaroo: Post Malone Paid Tribute to Dolly Parton, and She Just Weighed In

Post Malone was one of the dozens of performers at Bonnaroo over the weekend, with the rapper taking the stage on Saturday, June 15 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Malone arrived for his set wearing a shirt and pants ensemble emblazoned with black-and-white photos of country music icon Dolly Parton, with the outfit a perfect choice for the festival, which takes place about a one-and-a-half drive from Nashville.

On Sunday, Parton responded to the tribute on Twitter, writing that she loved Malone’s look “from head to toe,” a classic bit of Parton witticism.

Love the outfit from head to toe @PostMalone 😉 pic.twitter.com/Qxxhpi96NO — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2019

Malone has previously showed off his appreciation for cowboy style on multiple occasions, including a performance NBC Elvis All-Star Tribute alongside Keith Urban where the duo covered Jimmy Reed’s “Baby What You Want Me to Do,” which was also sung by Presley.

For the performance, Malone went all-out in a banana-yellow Western-style suit created by Indianapolis tailor Jerry Lee Atwood along with a pair of sparkling silver boots.

“I love the idea of Post wearing something that is one of a kind,” Catherine Hahn, Post’s stylist and a costume designer, told IndyStar at the time. “The Elvis suit was inspired by Elvis but also feels like Post being Post.”

Malone’s appreciation for country runs far deeper than his Parton-adorned outfit, as the singer previously told The Fader, “At 40 years old, I’m gonna be a country singer. That’s down the line.”

“The old country singers, they were badass, they were the American badass people. I’m an American badass,” he added.

The 23-year-old, real name Austin Richard Post, was born in Syracuse, New York before moving to Dallas, Texas at age 9 after his father got a job with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He’s since shared snippets of his country leanings, including a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” that he posted on YouTube when he was 18.

Malone’s crossover into country music may begin as early as this year, as he’s scheduled to headline the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 25 alongside genre titans like Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Urban.

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / John Connor Coulston