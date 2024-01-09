Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed

Bonnaroo 2024 is once again set to take place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee, and now the festival's full lineup has been revealed. Most notably, attendees can look forward to headlining sets from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Prettu Lights, and Fred again... Additional performances include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, and Melanie Martinez.

Fans can also expect to see Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Bada$$, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe

Russo's Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr, TV Girl, Thundercat,

Ashnikko, Brittany Howard, and many more. Bonnaroo 2024 will be further highlighted by a very special edition of the festival's world-famous SuperJam. Set for Saturday, June 15 in That Tent, 2024's all-star collaboration will be "Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam," with performances from special guests both announced and unannounced, guaranteeing this year's session as a must-see celebration of community, showmanship, and unmatched musical adventure.

(Photo: Bonnaroo)

Additional lineup announcements — including plans for the magical Where In The Woods stage as well as Late Night showcase performances — will be unveiled at a later date. The presale for tickets begins Thursday, January 11 at 10 am CT, and fans can sign up now for a presale passcode exclusively by clicking here. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. Ticket options for Bonaroo 2024 include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan. Check out the complete Bonnaroo 2024 lineup below.