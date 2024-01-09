Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed
Bonnaroo 2024 kicks off on June 13 and runs through June 16.
Bonnaroo 2024 is once again set to take place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee, and now the festival's full lineup has been revealed. Most notably, attendees can look forward to headlining sets from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Prettu Lights, and Fred again... Additional performances include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, and Melanie Martinez.
Fans can also expect to see Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Bada$$, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe
Russo's Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr, TV Girl, Thundercat,
Ashnikko, Brittany Howard, and many more. Bonnaroo 2024 will be further highlighted by a very special edition of the festival's world-famous SuperJam. Set for Saturday, June 15 in That Tent, 2024's all-star collaboration will be "Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam," with performances from special guests both announced and unannounced, guaranteeing this year's session as a must-see celebration of community, showmanship, and unmatched musical adventure.
Additional lineup announcements — including plans for the magical Where In The Woods stage as well as Late Night showcase performances — will be unveiled at a later date. The presale for tickets begins Thursday, January 11 at 10 am CT, and fans can sign up now for a presale passcode exclusively by clicking here. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. Ticket options for Bonaroo 2024 include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan. Check out the complete Bonnaroo 2024 lineup below.
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage)
FISHER
BigXthaPlug
Disco Lines
Durand Bernarr
Eggy
Geese
Gwar
The Heavy Heavy
HoneyLuv
it's murph
Matt Maltese
Medium Build
Michigander
Militarie Gun
Nation of Language
Neal Francis' Francis Comes Alive
Ocie Elliott
Oliver Heldens
Róisín Murphy
Say She She
Sid Sriram
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Post Malone
Maggie Rogers
Khruangbin
Seven Lions
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Dominic Fike
Lizzy McAlpine
Interpol
T-Pain
Svdden Death
TV Girl
Gary Clark Jr.
The Mars Volta
Faye Webster
Key Glock
Thundercat
Lovejoy
ISOxo
GROUPLOVE
David Kushner
The Japanese House
Dr. Fresch
49 Winchester
MIKE.
Larkin Poe
Shy FX
Bonny Light Horseman
Baby Queen
Mdou Moctar
Jessica Audiffred
Half Moon Run
Hamdi
LYNN
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Cage The Elephant
Melanie Martinez
Cigarettes After Sex
Diplo
Jon Batiste
Reneé Rapp
Parcels
IDLES
Brittany Howard
Sean Paul
Knock2
Ethel Cain
Gregory Alan Isakov
The Teskey Brothers
BADBADNOTGOOD
Teezo Touchdown
Whyte Fang
Bakar
The Maine
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
Kasablanca
NEIL FRANCES
Tanner Usrey
Ryan Beatty
MIKE
Trousdale
Vandelux
LOVRA
Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Fred again..
Megan Thee Stallion
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Two Friends
Carly Rae Jepsen
Joey Bada$$
Goth Babe
Galantis
Taking Back Sunday
Ashnikko
Four Tet
Charles Wesley Godwin
Milky Chance
Chappell Roan
Greensky Bluegrass
The Garden
Yves Tumor
The Beaches
Jake Wesley Rogers
S.G. Goodman
Libianca
TSHA
Irreversible Entanglements
Armand Hammer
veggi