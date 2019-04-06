Maggie Rogers Wows Nashville With Danceable Night of Pop

Maggie Rogers’ popularity is on a strong upswing, fresh off a memorable Saturday Night Live appearance and her smash major label debut album Heard It in a Past Life. On Thursday night, that momentum took her to a filled-to-the-brim venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

This stop at local mainstay Marathon Music Works was part of a streak of spring dates in mid-sized spaces that are now too small for the rising pop star. It was sold out, with fans clamoring for second-hand tickets online with hopes of seeing the 24-year-old Maryland native in a more intimate space.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The demand in Music City is so high that she will actually return for two dates at the historic Ryman Auditorium in October. That is a far cry from the Basement East (the small space she played in September) and the High Watt (an even smaller space she played in January 2017).

Based on what was on display during Thursday night’s show, those October crowds will be filled with not only those who missed her during these previous outings, but also fans coming back for more.

On record, Rogers’ material is danceable but often introspective and full of emotion. Live, that danceable aspect is out front as the Capitol Records artist encourages fans to shake their woes and treat this show as safe space to have a good time. That is evident in tracks like “Light On” and “Retrograde,” which can suck you into their emotional narratives upon listening. However, they’re portrayed as a joyous release of whatever is holding you back during Rogers’ live set.

“(Concerts) are these crazy things where a bunch of people who don’t know each other, come together to feel like we feel,” Rogers said during the set. “No matter how much I write about my feelings, or go to therapy, or call my friends, they are some things in my body that just need to dance out. … I want to give you all permission to release.”

She added, “We’re here for you.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=200046]

Rogers, who was backed by a four-piece band, sells this upbeat, inspiring feeling throughout her show by just being flat-out entertaining. Dressed is flashy silver top and white denim, she made it clear she was there to lead a dance party from the second she entered stage to Abba’s “Dancing Queen.” She commands all the of stage while never letting her performance abilities suffer, unlike some touring pop acts. She even shook things up with a fun cover of Nashville’s own Taylor Swift (“Tim McGraw”) and brought out “hometown hero” and tour opening act Melanie Faye to accompany her on “Alaska.”

To top it all off, her voice is stellar, especially on memorable show closer “Color Song,” which was done a cappella.

Overall, it was a memorable night and a special moment in a career clearly on the rise. This tour is clearing a coming out party for one of pop’s next big voices.

Click the interactive widget above to see a full gallery of photos from Rogers’ Nashville performance.