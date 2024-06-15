Chappell Roan's Bonnaroo Set Undergoes Major Change

Chappell Roan's Bonnaroo just got a bit bigger. The pop star is set to perform at the Manchester, Tennessee, music festival on Sunday, and festival organizers are bracing for a higher turnout than expected. Chappell Roan will now perform at Bonnaroo's second-largest stage after being originally slated for one of the medium-sized "tent" stages.

Bonnaroo organizers shared the news on Tuesday as the first Bonnaroovians were lining up outside Great Stage Park. Chappell Roan will now perform at Which Stage from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Sunday. (For those watching at home, Hulu will air the performance on a slight delay, starting at 4:05 p.m. CT.)

The "Red Wine Supernova" and "Pink Pony Club" singer was previously scheduled for This Tent at 4 p.m. CT, and Greensky Bluegrass was slated for Which Stage at 2:30. As a result, several other acts have been shifted around:

Libianca performs at Which Stage from 1:15-2 p.m. CT

The Beaches perform at This Tent from 2:15-3 p.m. CT

Yves Tumor performs at This Tent from 4-5 p.m. CT

Charles Wesley Godwin performs at Which Stage from 4:45-5:45 p.m. CT

Greensky Bluegrass performs at This Tent from 5:45-6:45 p.m. CT

Goth Babe performs at Which Stage from 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT

This performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is the latest landmark moment for Chappell Roan, whose stardom has risen sharply in 2024 after she put in years to build up her fanbase. Due to the whirlwind response to The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and her recent single "Good Luck, Babe!," Roan is starting to feel the pressure, as she told fans at her Raleigh, North Carolina, concert at Red Hat Amphitheater on Wednesday.

"I guess I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today 'cause I think that my career is going really fast and it's really hard to keep up," she told fans, as transcribed by Stereogum. "So I'm just being honest that I'm just having a hard time today. So sorry that – I'm not trying to give you, like, a lesser show. It's just, there's a lot... Thank you for understanding. This is all I've ever wanted. It's just heavy sometimes, I think."