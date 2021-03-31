Bonnaroo Announces Lineup for 2021 Festival

✖

There are high hopes that live music will be able to return this year, and in anticipation of that possibility, the Bonnaroo music festival has announced its Lineup for 2021. Among the dozens of performers this year, the festival will feature headlining sets from Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday. The festival kicks off on Sept. 2 this year and runs through Sept. 5.

Ahead of the weekend festivities, there will also big music guests on Thursday, with the Grand Ole Opry performers, as well as artists such as Joy Oladokun and Larkin Poe. On Friday, attendees will have a chance to check out sets by Janelle Monae, the Deftones, Run the Jewels, Jack Harlow, and Young Thug. Friday will also deliver sets from rapper Nelly, 90s rock icons Primus, emo legends Dashboard Confessional, pop queen Kim Petras, and enigmatic country hitmaker Orville Peck, among others.

We’re going back to The Farm. 🔥Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down. #Bonnaroo 🙌🌈 https://t.co/H6gIbdFpSj ✨ pic.twitter.com/oywCcWWREI — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 31, 2021

Come Saturday, festival-goers will be treated to many great performances, including Phoebe Bridgers, G-Eazy, and Incubus. There will also be music from Kevin Gates, Jon Batiste, The Band Camino, Pinegrove, and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, as well as many other great bands and artists. Finally, Bonnaroo will close out this year with some excellent live music from Leon Bridges, Lil Baby, and Brittany Howard. Festival-goers will also get to check out Julien Baker and Flogging Molly, in addition to many other awesome performers.

Understandably, many people are still concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and what large gatherings could mean for the safety of themselves and their community. The Bonnaroo team addresses this on the festival's website, explaining, "We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival."

The team continued, "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying media conditions are especially vulnerable."

They stated that attendees "help keep each other healthy," but stated that "by attending Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival," festival-goers "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19." The Bonaroo team concludes, "We make every effort to create a safe and secure environment at Bonnaroo. On-site security, emergency medical staff, and crisis counselors will be available 24 hours a day. If you need any assistance, go to the nearest Medical Tent or ask any Bonnaroo staff member for assistance."