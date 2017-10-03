Bob Seger Postpones Tour Due to ‘Urgent Medical Issue’

Rock legend Bob Seger has announced that an “urgent medical issue” has forced him to postpone his current tour.

The “Night Moves” singer took to his website on Tuesday to reveal that he is dealing with an issue with his “vertebrae.”

The full post on Seger’s website reads:

“Bob Seger announced today that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates upon receiving his doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae. No further details are available at this time.

“Seger commented ‘I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.’

“Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Seger had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus.”

It remains unclear the exact issues that Seger is dealing with. However, during a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, the 72-year-old rocker spoke out about fighting back pain.

“For the first time I’m sitting when I’m playing guitar,” Seger said. “It hurts my back. I play two or three songs at the piano, but unusually, my back hurts worse at the piano. It’s really strange because it never did before. It’s just age. I’m getting up there.”