Blink-182: Was Matt Skiba Kicked out of the Band?

Blink-182 guitarist Matt Skiba joined the band back in 2015, but now some are wondering if he was kicked out of the band. The short answer to this question is: No one knows, not even Skiba himself. Back in July, on Instagram, Skiba shared photos from a visit to New Orleans. In the comments, fans were chatting about his involvement with Blink-182, which is rounded out by bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker.

"You guys think he is still in Blink?" a fan questioned. "No Blink content here and the Blink guys don't post pictures [with] Matt." Skiba replied to the comment, "Your guess is as good as mine." He then added, "Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see..." Skiba is the founding lead vocalist and guitarist for Chicago punk rock band Alkaline Trio. He joined Blink-182 seven years ago, and has played on two albums: California (2016) and Nine (2019).

Skiba's comment comes as there have been rumors floating that former Blink-182 guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge might be returning to the band, though this is unconfirmed. In response, one fan commented, "Hi Matt, now there is a lot of talk about Tom's return to Blink. I loved your entry into the project, and after so many years, you are as much Blink as Tom is. I hope you can become a 4-headed project, so as to take the band to the next level. Thanks for California and Nine, they have been very important to me in a difficult time in my life."

Back in November 2021, DeLonge made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and, during the conversation, he spoke about possibly rejoining Blink-182. This came after Hoppus' cancer battle, which led to the two to mend their previously broken friendship. "We always talk about playing together again and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody's priorities is really all that's needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again," he said. "But yeah, I'm down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."

Then, in December, Hoppus spoke with GQ and confirmed that he is open to DeLonge returning, but did not necessarily indicate that this would mean Skiba wouldn't still have a place. "We haven't really talked about that, but I'm open to anything in the future," Hoppus said. "I don't know how that would work if it's all four of us. Like we're all going to live in the same house again?"