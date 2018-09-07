Blink-182 Cancel Tour Over Travis Barker’s Medical Issues

Blink-182 canceled their fall tour as drummer Travis Barker continues to fight his medical problems.

The band released a statement via Twitter where they gave fans the difficult news, first reported by Pitchfork.

“It is with a heavy heart to report that [Blink] must cancel its fall mini tour which was set to kick off September 12th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago.

“Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders,” the statement continued. “Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

The statement also included a personal message from Barker himself, where he expressed his sorrow over the cancellations.

“The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with m band,” he wrote. “Unfortunately the risks associated wit drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible.”

“I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support,” he continued.

Due to Barker’s continued health issues, the band had to pull out the 2018 Riot Fest, though the band’s statement included that Weezer, Run the Jewels and Taking Back Sunday would step in to perform at the festival. They also announced the cancellation of a performance at Surf Ranch Pro World Surf League on Sept. 8, Billboard reports.

“We plan to be back headlining Riot Fest in 2019 in celebration of the Festival’s 15th anniversary,” the statement read.

The band was forced to cancel some concert dates, including some from their Las Vegas residency, earlier in June as Barker has been suffering from blood clots in both of his arms. At the end of that month, reports surfaced that the drummer had returned to the hospital as they monitored that the clots would not travel to his heart or lungs.

The drummer also was involved in a car accident in July, though he said the crash was “more scary than anything” at the time.

Barker has kept a close eye on his health and fitness since he was involved in a terrifying plane crash in 2008. He was on a private plane and was one of two people to survive.