Blake Shelton Reveals His Favorite Song From Taylor Swift's 'Folklore'

Like many of us, Blake Shelton has also listened to Taylor Swift's album folklore after the singer surprise-released the project last week, announcing to fans on Thursday that the album would be arriving that night. On Wednesday, Shelton responded to a fan on Twitter asking him to stream Swift's new song "Cardigan" in exchange for the fan streaming Shelton's new song "Happy Anywhere," leading The Voice coach to report that he had already been doing just that.

"Stream Cardigan? My god I’ve been listening to the album since Friday morning!!!! Non stop!!!" he cracked. In a second tweet, he indicated that he had gotten several requests to share his favorite song from Swift's new album. "By the way to those asking.. I like Betty the best off Folklore," he wrote. "3 reasons. It’s pretty country, it’s my dogs name. AND it drops the F bomb. Triple threat.." Shelton has been fairly active on Twitter in recent days, including sharing his thoughts on Garth Brooks' newly-announced decision to remove himself himself from future CMA Entertainer of the Year nominations.

Stream Cardigan? My god I’ve been listening to the album since Friday morning!!!! Non stop!!! https://t.co/H4sEbWdl9u — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 29, 2020

"He is Garth Brooks. GARTH BROOKS!!!" Shelton wrote in response to a message from Steve Wariner praising Brooks' talent and kindness. "I don’t give a s— what anyone says. ANYONE. Entertainer of the century." After posting that message, Shelton replied to someone who told him he would "pay" for his actions, quipping, "I’m sorry.. We’re not taking twitter threats seriously today there “Bimbo Milf”... But we ARE handing out kiss my asses!!! Want one?"

On Friday, he continued his long-running feud with former The Voice coach Adam Levine, pointing out the fact that Maroon 5's new song, "Nobody Love," was at No. 2 on the iTunes chart while Shelton and Gwen Steafni's "Happy Anywhere" was at No. 1. "My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!!" Shelton wrote. "Go away idiot!!!!"

My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

He then posted a fake tweet attributed to Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, that read, "Wow... I hate to say it but Blake is way better at this show than my husband. My husband can f— off." Shelton replied, "I hope this doesn't affect their personal lives," to which Levine cracked on his Instagram Story, "When your grampa discovers he can make fake tweets."