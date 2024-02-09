Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Make Sweet Music on New Country-Pop Duet 'Purple Irises'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released a brand-new duet, "Purple Irises," and it's clear that these love birds are nowhere near finished making sweet music together. In the song, the lovebirds croon to one another about the fear of "someone" coming along who "tries to love you like I love you."

"But if someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don't know what I'd do / Don't want to lose you," Stefani sings, with Shelton providing background harmony. The pair later add, "Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix. No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking / Purple irises." Check out the new tune below!

Shelton and Stefani met while working on The Voice together. They later began dating and eventually married in 2021. While the pair does not share any biological children, Shelton is step-father to Stefani's three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — all of whom she shares with ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Stefani shared that she never expected to fall in love with her country music hubby, who also used to be one of her fellow coaches on The Voice. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," Stefani confessed. "This was just a big old 'What?'"

"It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time," Stefani continued. "He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy." She later joked about moving to the midwest with him, "I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity. But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there."