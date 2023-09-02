BLACKPINK's Lisa to Receive Special Honor

Blackpink's Lisa is receiving a significant honor. The K-pop star was announced as the "cultural icon" of the 21 inductees of the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame on Aug. 8. According to the official press release, the Asian Hall of Fame was established "to advance cross-cultural collaboration by celebrating Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally." Further noted, as the representatives of 4 billion people from 33 countries and the Asian Hall of Fame Inductees and Artist Ambassadors, these inductees and ambassadors inspire courage, character, and a commitment to service for the benefit of humanity and humankind. "Asian Hall of Fame advances Asian and Indigenous leadership and service to America and globally. Inductees, artists, and leaders convene to overcome bias through cross-cultural collaboration."

In 1997, Lisa was born Pranpriya Manobal in Buriram Province, Thailand. She later legally changed her name to Lalisa, which means "one who is praised"; a fortune teller advised her to take this name for prosperity. As an only child, she was raised by her Thai mother, Chitthip Brüschweiler, as well as by her Swiss stepfather, Marco Brüschweiler, who is a chef. After a monsoon flooded several regions of Thailand in 2019, she donated money to a disaster relief fund, and in 2021, she began collecting donations to build a cultural compound in her hometown.

On Oct 21, Asian Hall of Fame will honor Class of 2023 at Biltmore LA. The flagship fundraiser supports work fellowships and celebrates the founding family’s 160th Anniversary in America. pic.twitter.com/U4Ri9NuAmb — Asian Hall of Fame (@AsianHallofFame) August 8, 2023

"Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity. We are honored to also celebrate our founding family's 160th Anniversary in America, and the Centennial of our season partner Biltmore Los Angeles," stated Grammy Member Maki Hsieh, President & CEO of Asian Hall of Fame, and CEO of its founder Robert Chinn Foundation, in the official press release. The other 2023 Inductees include Cinema Director/Writer Adele Lim, former Rolling Stone journalist Ben Fong-Torres, musicians Far East Movement, Grammy-Nominated Producer Jennifer Lee (TOKiMONSTA), U.S. Congresswoman Rep. Marilyn Strickland, Freddie Mercury, Benihana Founder Rocky Aoki, Artist Ambassador Johnny Cash, and Corporate Inductee Nintendo.

A live stream of the announcement was made on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, and TikTok, and the Induction Ceremonies will be recorded for future broadcast at Biltmore Los Angeles on October 21, 2023. The Founders Gala will take place at the Washington Athletic Club on September 29, 2023 honoring Pacific Northwest Inductees. Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform that strengthens society by advancing Asian and Indigenous leadership, achievements, and service to the United States and globally The Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform that seeks to strengthen society as it advances Asian and Indigenous leadership, accomplishments, and service to the United States and the world. The Hall of Fame was founded in 2004 and was established by the Robert Chinn Foundation, a private family said to possess 160 years of contributions in America.