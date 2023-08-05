BLACKPINK's Starbucks Collaboration, Explained

Starbucks will join forces with K-pop group BLACKPINK for a new campaign this summer. For a limited time, Starbucks will unveil a BLACKPINK-themed Frappuccino and a limited-edition collection of drinkware and lifestyle merchandise at select stores across nine markets in the Asia Pacific region starting July 25. "BLACKPINK is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures. We are so thrilled to partner with one of the biggest icons of this generation that aligns with our focus on uplifting customers and fans alike through human connection to create an unforgettable Starbucks Experience," said Starbucks Asia Pacific president and senior vice president Emmy Kan in a statement. "Guided by our shared passion to deliver unparalleled experiences, this collaboration will bring new energy and excitement to our customers who are encouraged to embrace their individuality and express themselves in bold new ways this summer. It is also testament of how we are continually exploring limitless opportunities to deepen our connection with our customers."

Customers can now experience the new BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino® Blended Beverage for the first time. Described as "reminiscent of the chic and edgy vibe of BLACKPINK's latest album Born Pink," the pink and black beverage combines strawberry syrup with dark chocolate sauce, chocolate curls, and whipped cream, topped with symbolically heart-shaped chocolate. Regarding merchandise, the BLACKPINK + STARBUCKS® collection consists of 11 drinkware items and six lifestyle accessories that combine contrasting pink and black color palettes. According to Starbucks, "the limited-edition merchandise evokes the girl group's playful vibes and dynamic energy, while showing off confidence with an edge to live the best summer."

Bring your BLACKPINK tumblers and reusable cups with you the next time you drop by our stores to help reduce single-use cup waste and enjoy Php 10 OFF your favorite handcrafted beverages*. 💚



*Not applicable with the BLACKPINK drink, drink and cup sold as a bundle. pic.twitter.com/ODSMGlXCc1 — Starbucks Philippines (@starbucksph) July 31, 2023

In "signature BLACKPINK hues," Starbucks reusable cups, mugs, and tumblers come adorned with whimsical drawings or enriched with sparkling rhinestones. With an assortment of unique reusable items, fans can show off their reusables and move from single-use to BYOC (bring your own cup) and help protect the environment. A variety of lifestyle accessories complement the curated collection. The limited-edition merchandise features stylish aesthetics with BLACKPINK doodles-style prints, including reusable tote bags, yoga mats, passport holders, and key chains. Beginning July 25, the limited-edition Starbucks collaboration will be available while supplies last in select Starbucks stores in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.